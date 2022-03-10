Nutrition Facts

4.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 15

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 1% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 280mg 12%

Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g