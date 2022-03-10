Hover to Zoom
Mayacamas Organic Brown Gravy Mix
0.65 ozUPC: 0007488830303
Product Details
Mayacamas brown gravy mix is certified gluten free and routinely tested for traces of gluten. Our mix is free of trans fats and hydrogenated oils. Our mixes make a handy and convenient topper or to mix with other types of spices.
- The Natural Choice
- Vegetarian
- No Trans Fat
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potato Starch , Dehydrated Whey , Hydrolyzed Soy Protein , Autolyzed Yeast ( Dehydrated ) , Onion Powder , Salt , Guar Gum , Spices .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
