Mayflower Jumbo Baking Cups - White Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Mayflower Jumbo Baking Cups - White

50 ctUPC: 0007089642503
Purchase Options

Product Details

In a single click, you can find all the celebrating things over here. We have products like Balloons, Decorative things, Colorful items to make your occasion very special and memorable. We make our customers to feel so comfortable to browser the items with easier keywords.

Features
  • 50 Count Baking Cups - White Jumbo
  • Ideal for serving hot and cold drinks
  • Works great for any event or party
  • Durable and convenient, made of high quality material
Specifications
  • Weight: 0.09 lbs

 