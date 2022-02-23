The Yorkshire window box helps you bring home the charm of the East Coast while offering a low maintenance solution. Compliment the appearance of your home with a product that cleans up with the simple rinse of a garden hose. Decorative brackets sold separately. Made from high quality vinyl providing the look of a wood window box without the maintenance. Ready-to-assemble kit requires minor assembly parts glue together easily to create a beautiful finished product. Kit includes front panel back panel bottom panel left end cap right end cap vinyl glue 3 wall mount brackets with screws. Panels can be cut to create a custom fit for your windows. Sub-irrigation water system encourages root growth. Inside dimensions are 54 in. L x 8 in. W x 8-1/4 in. D holds approx. 15 gallons of soil.