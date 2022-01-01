The valencia collection offers a trough-like tulip shaped planter which would be a perfect, modern addition to your front porch while taking up minimal space. This unique design will make a beautiful statement to your entrance ways, patios and terraces.

. Double wall design, made from high-grade 100% polyethylene. Drainage holes to be pre-drilled by customer depending on desired use of the planterWhite.36 x 16 x 22 in.