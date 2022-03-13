From baking and grilling to sautéing and marinating, Mazola Corn Oil can be used for a variety of cooking techniques to create great tasting meals.Additionally, corn oil’s high smoke point (450°F) makes it a great all-purpose cooking oil that is well suited to handle the heat in the kitchen.Mazola cooking oils are naturally cholesterol free and 100% pure with no additives, so the great flavor of your food comes through.

Mazola Corn Oil is great for baking, grilling, sautéing, and marinating.

Neutral taste to let the true flavors of food shine through

Naturally cholesterol free and 100% pure

4x More Natural Plant Sterols than Olive Oil and 40% more Natural Plant Sterols than Canola Oil