Mazola 100% Pure Corn Oil
1 galUPC: 0076172005820
Product Details
From baking and grilling to sautéing and marinating, Mazola Corn Oil can be used for a variety of cooking techniques to create great tasting meals.Additionally, corn oil’s high smoke point (450°F) makes it a great all-purpose cooking oil that is well suited to handle the heat in the kitchen.Mazola cooking oils are naturally cholesterol free and 100% pure with no additives, so the great flavor of your food comes through.
- Mazola Corn Oil is great for baking, grilling, sautéing, and marinating.
- Neutral taste to let the true flavors of food shine through
- Naturally cholesterol free and 100% pure
- 4x More Natural Plant Sterols than Olive Oil and 40% more Natural Plant Sterols than Canola Oil
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat8g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin E3Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ingredient: Corn Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More