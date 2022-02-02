Hover to Zoom
Mazola Corn Oil
40 fl ozUPC: 0076172098749
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
From baking and grilling to sautéing and marinating, Mazola Corn Oil can be used for a variety of cooking techniques to create great tasting meals. With its neutral taste, corn oil lets the true flavors of food shine through in marinades, dressings and more. Additionally, corn oil’s high smoke point (450°F) makes it a great all-purpose cooking oil that is well suited to handle the heat in the kitchen.
- Naturally cholesterol free and 100% pure
- 4x more natural plant sterols than olive oil
- 40% more natural plant sterols than canola oil
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat7g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin E2mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ingredient: Corn Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible