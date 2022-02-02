From baking and grilling to sautéing and marinating, Mazola Corn Oil can be used for a variety of cooking techniques to create great tasting meals. With its neutral taste, corn oil lets the true flavors of food shine through in marinades, dressings and more. Additionally, corn oil’s high smoke point (450°F) makes it a great all-purpose cooking oil that is well suited to handle the heat in the kitchen.

Naturally cholesterol free and 100% pure

4x more natural plant sterols than olive oil

40% more natural plant sterols than canola oil