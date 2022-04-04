Black Girl Magic is more than a phrase. It’s a feeling. A look. A taste. Our Black Girl Magic collection is an ode to our culture and story, inspired by the magic and resilience of Black women, to be enjoyed by all. A complex, well-crafted and inviting wine that shows tobacco and vanilla bean notes alongside generous plum, raspberry, and blackberry. The ripe and juicy mouth offers the chocolate cherry flavors typical of Merlot blend with the peppery spice of Cabernet to round out the full body. The finish is bold, gripping, and invites another sip.