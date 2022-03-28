McBride Sisters Collection Winery is a story of two sisters and their passion for wine. Robin and Andréa were raised separately in the wine regions of Monterey, California and Marlborough, New Zealand. Living across the world from one another, they were unaware of the other for nearly half their lives. The Sisters eventually found their way to each other in 1999 and quickly discovered their shared passion for wine and viticulture. The Sisters created the McBride Sisters Collection which unites their parallel lives and passion. Their story is proof of the bond that can form over a bottle of wine; a truth that comes to life with every McBride Sisters Collection wine. Generous tropical fruits pair with lemongrass and citrus aromas. Ripe peach and mango aromas play with greener fruits like feijoa and Fuji apple. In the mouth, key lime flavors hang on a medium full, slightly oily body, which contrasts beautifully with the firm acidity and slightly mineral tone on the finish. Grown sustainably in Marlborough, New Zealand. Pairs beautifully with fresh oysters or a spicy Asian stir-fry, especially one with lots of fresh herbs like mint, cilantro, and basil.