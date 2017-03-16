Hover to Zoom
McCabe's Cran with a Twist Granola
12 ozUPC: 0089774200202
Product Details
- Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Low Sugar
- All Natural
- Non GMO
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.04%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rolled Oats, Honey, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pure Maple Syrup, Walnuts, Pecans, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Ground Flax Seeds, Sweetened Cranberries [Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Unsweetened Coconut, Orange Zest, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
