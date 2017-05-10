McCabe's Delta Blueberry Granola
Product Details
Who'd have thought the crazy cats at McCabe's could cure my health food blues? Like the jazz that rolls up the Mississippi, this stuff has soul. The notes of blueberry burst from each bag; one whiff of this super-fruit packed granola and I'm super-hungry. On the road or before a gig, nothing toots my horn like a bag of Delta Blueberry.
100% Natural • Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil • Low Sugar
- Non GMO
- Gluten Free
- Fresh • Natural • Nutty
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats, Walnuts, Pure Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Ground Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sweetened Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More