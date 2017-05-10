McCabe's Delta Blueberry Granola Perspective: front
McCabe's Delta Blueberry Granola Perspective: back
McCabe's Delta Blueberry Granola

12 OzUPC: 0089774200201
Who'd have thought the crazy cats at McCabe's could cure my health food blues? Like the jazz that rolls up the Mississippi, this stuff has soul. The notes of blueberry burst from each bag; one whiff of this super-fruit packed granola and I'm super-hungry. On the road or before a gig, nothing toots my horn like a bag of Delta Blueberry.

100% Natural • Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil • Low Sugar

  • Non GMO
  • Gluten Free
  • Fresh • Natural • Nutty

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rolled Oats, Walnuts, Pure Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Ground Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sweetened Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
