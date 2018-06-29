Hover to Zoom
McCabe's Granola Paleo Friendly Gluten Free Cran Bedrock Berries
8 ozUPC: 0089774200234
Product Details
Cran Bedrock Berries
Chasing dinosaurs and lifting heavy rocks, we need energy! Going primal with this protein packed snack is like rubbing two sticks together. Low carb, low sugar, no oats, all natural for me.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat13.5g21%
Saturated Fat3.7g19%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium13mg1%
Total Carbohydrate7.5g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar5g
Protein4.5g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron8mg45%
Potassium235mg5%
Vitamin D2International Unit10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds , Cashews , Pumpkin Seeds , Sunflower Seeds , Unsweetened Coconut , Olive Oil , Honey , Salt , Sweetened Cranberries ( Cranberries , Sugar , Sunflower Oil ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More