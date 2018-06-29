Nutrition Facts

8.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 160

% Daily value*

Total Fat 13.5g 21% Saturated Fat 3.7g 19% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 13mg 1%

Total Carbohydrate 7.5g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 5g

Protein 4.5g

Calcium 260mg 20%

Iron 8mg 45%

Potassium 235mg 5%

Vitamin D 2International Unit 10%