Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
McCabe's™ Paleo Oat-Free Spicy Dino-Mite Granola
8 ozUPC: 0089774200235
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
Chasing dinosaurs and lifting heavy rocks, we need energy! Going primal with this protein packed snack is like rubbing two sticks together. Low carb, low sugar, no oats, all natural for me.
- Grain Free
- All Natural
- Made with Olive Oil
- Non GMO
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat13.5g21%
Saturated Fat3.7g19%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium13mg1%
Total Carbohydrate7.5g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar5g
Protein4.5g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron8mg45%
Potassium235mg5%
Vitamin D2International Unit10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds , Cashews , Pumpkin Seeds , Sunflower Seeds , Unsweetened Coconut , Olive Oil , Honey , Salt , Red Pepper Flakes .
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More