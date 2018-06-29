Ingredients

Almonds , Cashews , Pumpkin Seeds , Sunflower Seeds , Unsweetened Coconut , Olive Oil , Honey , Salt , Red Pepper Flakes .

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More