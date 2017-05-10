Ingredients

Rolled Oats, Salted Peanuts, 100% Pure Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Peanut Butter, Ground Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Unsweetened Coconut, Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More