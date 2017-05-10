McCabe's PB & Chocolate Granola Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
McCabe's PB & Chocolate Granola Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

McCabe's PB & Chocolate Granola

12 ozUPC: 0089774200203
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Low Sugar
  • All Natural
  • Non GMO / Gluten Free
  • Fresh

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rolled Oats, Salted Peanuts, 100% Pure Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Peanut Butter, Ground Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Semi-sweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Unsweetened Coconut, Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More