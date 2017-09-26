McCabe's True Original Granola Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
McCabe's True Original Granola Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

McCabe's True Original Granola

12 ozUPC: 0089774200200
Purchase Options

Product Details

You might think original is just another way of saying "plain." Well... no sir; no ma'am! This isn't just another tasteless, boring mixture of oats. This stuff is True Original - so good it'll knock your socks off. I guess McCabe's could have called it "The Freshest, Most natural, Nuttiest Granola in Town," but True Original pretty much sums it up... and it fit better on the package.

  • 100% natural
  • Made with extra virgin olive oil
  • Low sugar
  • All natural
  • Non GMO / Gluten free
  • Fresh
  • Natural
  • Nutty

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rolled Oats, 100% Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Cashews, Ground Flax Seeds, Raisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Almonds, Unsweetened Coconut

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More