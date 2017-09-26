McCabe's True Original Granola
Product Details
You might think original is just another way of saying "plain." Well... no sir; no ma'am! This isn't just another tasteless, boring mixture of oats. This stuff is True Original - so good it'll knock your socks off. I guess McCabe's could have called it "The Freshest, Most natural, Nuttiest Granola in Town," but True Original pretty much sums it up... and it fit better on the package.
- 100% natural
- Made with extra virgin olive oil
- Low sugar
- Non GMO / Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats, 100% Maple Syrup, Sunflower Seeds, Cashews, Ground Flax Seeds, Raisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Almonds, Unsweetened Coconut
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More