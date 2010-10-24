Oatmeal is a good source of fiber. It contains no salt or cholesterol and is naturally low in fat and saturated fat. One serving of oatmeal contains only 2.5g total fat.

Soluble fiber from oatmeal, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving of oatmeal supplies 1 gram of the 3 grams of beta glucan soluble fiber necessary per day to have this effect.