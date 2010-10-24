Hover to Zoom
McCann's Quick Cooking Irish Oatmeal
16 ozUPC: 0007246300021
Oatmeal is a good source of fiber. It contains no salt or cholesterol and is naturally low in fat and saturated fat. One serving of oatmeal contains only 2.5g total fat.
Soluble fiber from oatmeal, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving of oatmeal supplies 1 gram of the 3 grams of beta glucan soluble fiber necessary per day to have this effect.
- Imported
- Ready in 3 Minutes
- Kosher
- No Sodium
- No Cholesterol
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup dry (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Whole Grain Oats.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
