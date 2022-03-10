Hover to Zoom
McCann's Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal
28 ozUPC: 0007246300020
Product Details
Enjoy the unique, nutty taste of McCann's Oatmeal. Made from 100% wholegrain Irish oats, they contain all the vitamin and nutrients that further processing may remove.
- Certificate of Award Uniformity of Granulation
- Non-GMO Verified
- 100% Whole Grain • 100% Natural Irish Oats
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Whole Grain Irish Oats
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
