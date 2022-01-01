McCormick® Bag 'N Season Original Chicken Cooking Bag & Seasoning Mix Perspective: front
McCormick® Bag 'N Season Original Chicken Cooking Bag & Seasoning Mix
McCormick® Bag 'N Season Original Chicken Cooking Bag & Seasoning Mix Perspective: left
McCormick® Bag 'N Season Original Chicken Cooking Bag & Seasoning Mix Perspective: right
McCormick® Bag 'N Season Original Chicken Cooking Bag & Seasoning Mix Perspective: top
McCormick® Bag 'N Season Original Chicken Cooking Bag & Seasoning Mix Perspective: bottom
McCormick® Bag 'N Season Original Chicken Cooking Bag & Seasoning Mix

6 ct / 7.5 ozUPC: 1005210015746
McCormick Bag 'n Season Original Chicken Cooking Bag & Seasoning Mix makes a moist and flavorful chicken dinner effortless. Just sprinkle our savory blend of herbs & spices over chicken and veggies in our mess-free oven bag for a delicious meal that requires mere minutes of prep time. All you need is a baking dish, 2 ½ lbs. chicken and cut-up fresh veggies, like potatoes, green beans, onions and carrots! Bake for 1 hour and dinner is served. Plus cleanup is a snap – just toss the cooking bag. The rich flavors of onion, garlic and juicy meat will have your family asking for more. Our seasoning mix contains no artificial flavors or added MSG*, so you’ll be glad to make this meal again and again.

*Except those naturally occurring glutamates.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4.5g
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg16%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

CORN MALTODEXTRIN, SALT, SPICES (INCLUDING PAPRIKA, WHITE PEPPER, OREGANO, TURMERIC), POTATO STARCH, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, ONION, HYDROLYZED CORN PROTEIN, YEAST EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID, GARLIC, DISODIUM INOSINATE AND GUANYLATE (FLAVOR ENHANCERS), EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA, AND NATURAL FLAVOR.

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.