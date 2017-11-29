McCormick® Beef Gravy
Product Details
Treat your family to better-for-you, better-tasting beef gravy. What is it made of? Beef stock, vegetables, and McCormick herbs and spices. And with no artificial flavors, no added MSG, and no gluten, it’s the perfect pairing for your holiday and everyday meals and recipes. Prepare gravy in the microwave or on the stove top until heated through. Then use it to create rich flavor in Sheppard’s Pie or serve over hot roast beef sandwiches, pot roast, and more.
- Flavorful beef gravy created with real ingredients and McCormick® spices
- No artificial flavors, no MSG
- The ONLY gluten-free ready-to-serve gravy
- Non-breakable packaging with an easy-pour spout
- Great for shepherd's pie, hot beef sandwiches and mashed potatoes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Stock, Modified Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Onion Powder, Cooked Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Natural Flavor & Spices and Herbs (Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Thyme)
Allergen Info
Disclaimer
