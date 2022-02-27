McCormick® Bourbon Pork Tenderloin & Vegetables Seasoning Mix Perspective: front
McCormick® Bourbon Pork Tenderloin & Vegetables Seasoning Mix

12 ct / 1 ozUPC: 1005210004549
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
6.0 About servings per container
Serving size4.5g
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SPICES (INCLUDING MUSTARD SEED, BLACK PEPPER, PAPRIKA), SEA SALT, BROWN SUGAR, ONION, GARLIC, RED BELL PEPPER, CORN MALTODEXTRIN, HONEY, CALCIUM SILICATE (TO MAKE FREE FLOWING), CITRIC ACID, BOURBON WHISKEY & NATURAL FLAVOR (INCLUDING HICKORY SMOKE).

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
