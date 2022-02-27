Hover to Zoom
McCormick Carne Asada Street Taco Seasoning Mix Packet
12 ct / 0.87 ozUPC: 1005210004573
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size6g
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg20%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
SPICES (INCLUDING CHILI PEPPER AND CUMIN), ONION, GARLIC, SALT, SUGAR, YEAST EXTRACT, CORN STARCH, CITRIC ACID, AND NATURAL FLAVOR.
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More