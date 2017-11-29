McCormick® Chicken Gravy
Product Details
Because your family deserves the best flavor and quality, our Chicken Gravy is crafted from real ingredients, like chicken stock, vegetables, and McCormick® herbs and spices. Additionally, there are no artificial flavors, no added MSG, and no gluten. Prep gravy in the microwave or on the stove top for impressive holiday meals and memorable weeknight dinners. You’ll love it as an ingredient in chicken pot pie or pour over roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and more.
- Rich, flavorful gravy crafted from real ingredients and McCormick® spices
- No artificial flavors, no MSG
- The ONLY gluten-free ready-to-serve gravy
- Non-breakable packaging with an easy-pour spout
- Great for chicken pot pie, roasted chicken and mashed potatoes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Modified Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Cooked Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Chicken Fat & Spices (Including Thyme, Black Pepper, Celery Seed).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More