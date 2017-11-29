Because your family deserves the best flavor and quality, our Chicken Gravy is crafted from real ingredients, like chicken stock, vegetables, and McCormick® herbs and spices. Additionally, there are no artificial flavors, no added MSG, and no gluten. Prep gravy in the microwave or on the stove top for impressive holiday meals and memorable weeknight dinners. You’ll love it as an ingredient in chicken pot pie or pour over roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and more.

Rich, flavorful gravy crafted from real ingredients and McCormick® spices

No artificial flavors, no MSG

The ONLY gluten-free ready-to-serve gravy

Non-breakable packaging with an easy-pour spout

Great for chicken pot pie, roasted chicken and mashed potatoes