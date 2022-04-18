Ingredients

Tomato Paste, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Horseradish, Salt, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Red Pepper, Xanthan Gum (Thickener), Onion, Sodium Benzoate (To Protect Quality), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Dextrose and Garlic

Allergen Info

May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

