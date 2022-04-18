Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
McCormick® Extra Hot Seafood Cocktail Sauce
8 fl ozUPC: 0004123411476
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
This Extra Hot Cocktail Sauce brings zesty flavor to shrimp, oysters, clams, fish and other seafood. Its extra kick comes from real horseradish and spicy peppers.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (60 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium900mg39.13%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar16g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Paste, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Horseradish, Salt, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Red Pepper, Xanthan Gum (Thickener), Onion, Sodium Benzoate (To Protect Quality), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Dextrose and Garlic
Allergen Info
May contain Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More