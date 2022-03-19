Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Pantry
Spices & Seasonings
McCormick® Garlic Butter Shrimp Scampi Seasoning Mix
Hover to Zoom
McCormick® Garlic Butter Shrimp Scampi Seasoning Mix
10.44 oz
UPC: 1005210001899
Purchase Options
Pickup
Unavailable
Delivery
Unavailable
Ship
Out of Stock
$
28
.
65
Sign In to Add
Product Reviews