McCormick® Gluten-Free Taco Seasoning Mix
Product Details
Taco night without McCormick® Gluten-Free Taco Seasoning Mix? We wouldn't even dare. Made with McCormick® spices like chili pepper, cumin and paprika, this taco seasoning mix has the power to turn Taco Tuesday - or any night - into a full-blown fiesta. For great-tasting taco filling, simply stir seasoning mix with water and meat. Ready in minutes, you can pile tacos high with mildly spicy taco meat and all your favorite taco toppers .... lettuce, tomatoes, onions and more! Best of all? No artificial flavors or MSG added to this gluten-free version of a classic seasoning mix.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SPICES (INCLUDING CHILI PEPPER, PAPRIKA, OREGANO, CUMIN), ONION, WHEY (MILK), SALT, GARLIC, SUGAR, POTATO STARCH, RED PEPPER, AND CITRIC ACID.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More