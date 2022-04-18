Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
McCormick Golden Dipt Cracker Meal Seafood Fry Mix
10 ozUPC: 0004123441611
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
Ingredients have been selected to provide a superior coating that seals in natural juices for fish, seafood, poultry, meats and vegetables.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup mix (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Whey (Milk), and Dextrose
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More