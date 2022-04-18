Hover to Zoom
McCormick Golden Dipt Fish Fry Seafood Fry Mix
10 ozUPC: 0004123471911
Developed with three different flours to completely coat seafood and seal in natural juices. Pepper and spice blend compliments the flavor of your fish.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp mix (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium560mg23.33%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Yellow Corn Flour, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Yellow Corn Meal, Spices (Including Black Pepper, Celery Seed), Rice Flour, Garlic and Whey (Milk)
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More