Ingredients

Yellow Corn Flour, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Yellow Corn Meal, Spices (Including Black Pepper, Celery Seed), Rice Flour, Garlic and Whey (Milk)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

