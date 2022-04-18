Hover to Zoom
McCormick Golden Dipt Hush Puppy Corn Meal Mix
10 ozUPC: 0004123480711
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup mix (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium520mg22.61%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Iron0.36mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Yellow Corn Meal, Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Sugar, Salt, and Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, and Monocalcium Phosphate)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
