McCormick® Golden Dipt Tempura Seafood Batter Mix
8 ozUPC: 0004123470132
Product Details
Fry your seafood and vegetables just like your favorite Japanese tempura bar! This Seafood Batter Mix features finest ingredients, so you can easily make authentic Japanese tempura, right at home.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Protein2g
Iron0.36mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid), Rice Flour, Corn Starch, and Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, and Monocalcium Phosphate)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More