McCormick Grill Mates Baja Citrus Marinade 12 Count
Product Details
Backyard barbecues just got juicier and more delicious with McCormick Grill Mates Baja Citrus Marinade. This tangy marinade seasoning features a blend of Mexican flavors like citrus, garlic, chili pepper and cilantro, perfect for your next fiesta or family get together. Simply combine one marinade packet with ¼ cup vegetable or olive oil, 2 tablespoons water and vinegar with your choice of seafood and chicken.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SPICES (INCLUDING CHILI PEPPER, PAPRIKA, CILANTRO), SALT, GARLIC, CORN SYRUP SOLIDS, ORANGE PEEL, CITRIC ACID, RED BELL PEPPER, LEMON JUICE SOLIDS, LIME JUICE AND NATURAL FLAVOR.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
