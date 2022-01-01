McCormick Grill Mates Baja Citrus Marinade 12 Count Perspective: front
McCormick Grill Mates Baja Citrus Marinade 12 Count

12 ozUPC: 1005210035188
Product Details

Backyard barbecues just got juicier and more delicious with McCormick Grill Mates Baja Citrus Marinade. This tangy marinade seasoning features a blend of Mexican flavors like citrus, garlic, chili pepper and cilantro, perfect for your next fiesta or family get together. Simply combine one marinade packet with ¼ cup vegetable or olive oil, 2 tablespoons water and vinegar with your choice of seafood and chicken.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3g
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg11%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SPICES (INCLUDING CHILI PEPPER, PAPRIKA, CILANTRO), SALT, GARLIC, CORN SYRUP SOLIDS, ORANGE PEEL, CITRIC ACID, RED BELL PEPPER, LEMON JUICE SOLIDS, LIME JUICE AND NATURAL FLAVOR.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
