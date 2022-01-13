McCormick® Grill Mates® Chipotle Pepper Marinade Mix Perspective: front
McCormick® Grill Mates® Chipotle Pepper Marinade Mix Perspective: left
McCormick® Grill Mates® Chipotle Pepper Marinade Mix Perspective: top
McCormick® Grill Mates® Chipotle Pepper Marinade Mix Perspective: bottom
McCormick® Grill Mates® Chipotle Pepper Marinade Mix

12 ct / 1.13 ozUPC: 1005210096842
Product Details

McCormick Grill Mates Chipotle Pepper Marinade Seasoning Mix is a smoky, spicy blend of chipotle pepper, tomato, garlic and onion. Enjoy the flavor of Grill Mates on chicken, pork and seafood -- just don’t forget to share. Simply combine one marinade packet with '¼ cup water and vegetable or olive oil and 2 pounds of chicken, beef or pork—marinate, grill and enjoy a memorable, mouthwatering meal. Our seasoning is crafted with McCormick spices, and contains no added MSG* or artificial flavors.

*Except those naturally occurring glutamates

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size3.5g
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium440mg19%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SUGAR, SALT, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE PEPPER, SPICES (INCLUDING CHILI PEPPER), MODIFIED CORN STARCH, GARLIC, ONION, CITRIC ACID & NATURAL FLAVOR.

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
