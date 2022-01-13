McCormick® Grill Mates® Chipotle Pepper Marinade Mix
Product Details
McCormick Grill Mates Chipotle Pepper Marinade Seasoning Mix is a smoky, spicy blend of chipotle pepper, tomato, garlic and onion. Enjoy the flavor of Grill Mates on chicken, pork and seafood -- just don’t forget to share. Simply combine one marinade packet with '¼ cup water and vegetable or olive oil and 2 pounds of chicken, beef or pork—marinate, grill and enjoy a memorable, mouthwatering meal. Our seasoning is crafted with McCormick spices, and contains no added MSG* or artificial flavors.
*Except those naturally occurring glutamates
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SUGAR, SALT, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE PEPPER, SPICES (INCLUDING CHILI PEPPER), MODIFIED CORN STARCH, GARLIC, ONION, CITRIC ACID & NATURAL FLAVOR.
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More