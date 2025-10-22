McCormick® Lemon Butter Dill Flavored Seafood Sauce
Product Details
Bring out the exquisite flavor of seafood with Lemon Butter Dill Sauce. Lemon, dill, and other seasonings are specially blended by the experts at McCormick to complement fish and shrimp without hiding their naturally good taste for a perfect meal every time.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Spice, Onion, Propylene Glycol Alginate (Thickener), Xanthan Gum, Dill Weed, Lemon Peel, Natural Flavor, 0.1% Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Lemon Oil, Red Pepper, Beta Carotene (Color), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Freshness), and Butter (Milk)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More