McCormick® Lemon Butter Dill Flavored Seafood Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
McCormick® Lemon Butter Dill Flavored Seafood Sauce Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
McCormick® Lemon Butter Dill Flavored Seafood Sauce Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
McCormick® Lemon Butter Dill Flavored Seafood Sauce Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

McCormick® Lemon Butter Dill Flavored Seafood Sauce

8.4 ozUPC: 0004123401131
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT

Product Details

Bring out the exquisite flavor of seafood with Lemon Butter Dill Sauce. Lemon, dill, and other seasonings are specially blended by the experts at McCormick to complement fish and shrimp without hiding their naturally good taste for a perfect meal every time.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium190mg7.92%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Soybean Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Spice, Onion, Propylene Glycol Alginate (Thickener), Xanthan Gum, Dill Weed, Lemon Peel, Natural Flavor, 0.1% Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Lemon Oil, Red Pepper, Beta Carotene (Color), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Freshness), and Butter (Milk)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More