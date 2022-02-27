Hover to Zoom
McCormick® One Sheet Pan Chicken Parmesan Seasoning Mix
12 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 1005210004551
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size11g
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg20%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
BREADCRUMBS (BLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, YEAST, SUGAR, SALT), BLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR, PARMESAN CHEESE (CULTURED PART-SKIM COW'S MILK, SALT, ENZYMES), GARLIC, SALT, SPICES (INCLUDING BASIL, PAPRIKA, OREGANO) & YEAST.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More