You can’t go wrong with McCormick® Pure Ground Black Pepper. This pantry staple adds bold flavor to any culinary creation. Features an intense woody-piney flavor and consistent granulation that is hot and biting to the taste. Shake McCormick Pure Ground Black Pepper on tossed salads or steamed veggies for a tasty kick. Or sprinkle this essential spice on roasted meats and use it in marinades to develop deep, zesty flavor. It’s also great for biscuits, crackers, spice cookies and other baked goods. In fact, you can use black pepper on almost any dish to delight pepper lovers everywhere.

Non-GMO