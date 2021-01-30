McCormick® Scampi Seafood Sauce
It just doesn’t get much easier. And, people love the flavor! Add shrimp to this delicious sauce with garlic, red pepper, oregano and basil for great tasting scampi in less than 15 minutes.
Soybean Oil, Water, Vinegar, Evaporated Cane Juice, Garlic, Sea Salt, Spice and Herbs (Including Red Pepper, Oregano, Basil), Butter Oil (Milk), Cultured Whey (Milk), Sodium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (as Preservatives), Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin, and Annatto Extract
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
