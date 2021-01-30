McCormick® Scampi Seafood Sauce Perspective: front
McCormick® Scampi Seafood Sauce

7.5 ozUPC: 0004123401130
It just doesn’t get much easier. And, people love the flavor! Add shrimp to this delicious sauce with garlic, red pepper, oregano and basil for great tasting scampi in less than 15 minutes.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g26.15%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Sodium220mg9.17%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Water, Vinegar, Evaporated Cane Juice, Garlic, Sea Salt, Spice and Herbs (Including Red Pepper, Oregano, Basil), Butter Oil (Milk), Cultured Whey (Milk), Sodium Benzoate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (as Preservatives), Natural Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin, and Annatto Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More