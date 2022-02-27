Hover to Zoom
McCormick Street Taco Baja Fish Seasoning Mix 12 Count
0.75 ozUPC: 1005210004578
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving size4g
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
GARLIC, SPICES (INCLUDING CHILI PEPPER, CUMIN, BLACK PEPPER, OREGANO), SALT, SUGAR, YELLOW CORN MEAL, CITRIC ACID, RED BELL PEPPER, LIME PEEL, LIME JUICE, EXTRACTIVES OF LIME, EXTRACTIVES OF GARLIC & LIME OIL.
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More