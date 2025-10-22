Ingredients

SALT, SPICES (INCLUDING CUMIN, CHIPOTLE PEPPER, PAPRIKA), ONION, GARLIC, SUGAR, YEAST EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID, EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA, EXTRACTIVES OF BLACK PEPPER, EXTRACTIVES OF CUMIN, EXTRACTIVES OF LIME, EXTRACTIVES OF CILANTRO, EXTRACTIVES OF GARLIC, AND NATURAL FLAVOR (INCLUDING MESQUITE SMOKE).

Allergen Info

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

