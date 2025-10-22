McCormick Street Taco Pork Carnitas Seasoning Mix 12 Count Perspective: front
McCormick Street Taco Pork Carnitas Seasoning Mix 12 Count

1 ozUPC: 1005210004574
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size3.5g
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium600mg26%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SALT, SPICES (INCLUDING CUMIN, CHIPOTLE PEPPER, PAPRIKA), ONION, GARLIC, SUGAR, YEAST EXTRACT, CITRIC ACID, EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA, EXTRACTIVES OF BLACK PEPPER, EXTRACTIVES OF CUMIN, EXTRACTIVES OF LIME, EXTRACTIVES OF CILANTRO, EXTRACTIVES OF GARLIC, AND NATURAL FLAVOR (INCLUDING MESQUITE SMOKE).

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

