McCormick Street Taco Southwest Ranch Chicken Seasoning Mix 12 Count Perspective: front
McCormick Street Taco Southwest Ranch Chicken Seasoning Mix 12 Count

0.87 ozUPC: 1005210004576
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size6g
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg21%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SALT, LACTOSE (MILK), GARLIC, BUTTERMILK, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, SPICES (INCLUDING BLACK PEPPER, PARLSEY, DILL, CELERY SEED), ONION, PARMESAN CHEESE (PART SKIM MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), CITRIC ACID & CALCIUM SILICATE (TO MAKE FREE FLOWING).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

