McCormick® Turkey Gravy
Treat your family to better-for-you, bettering-tasting turkey gravy. Made with real ingredients, including stock, vegetables, and McCormick herbs and spices, this ready-to-serve gravy is a flavorful addition to your holiday and everyday meals. Each easy-to-pour bottle contains no artificial flavors, no added MSG, and is gluten-free. Simply microwave or cook the gravy on the stovetop until heated through, and serve over open-faced turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes, and more.
- Tasty turkey gravy made with real ingredients and McCormick® spices
- No artificial flavors, no MSG
- The ONLY gluten-free ready-to-serve gravy
- Non-breakable packaging with an easy-pour spout
- Serve over hot turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes and stuffing
Ingredients
Turkey Stock, Modified Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Turkey, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Chicken Stock, Onion, Cooked Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Chicken Fat & Spices (Including Thyme, Sage, Black Pepper)
Allergen Info
May contain Corn and Its Derivatives.
