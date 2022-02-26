McCormick® Turkey Gravy Perspective: front
McCormick® Turkey Gravy Perspective: left
McCormick® Turkey Gravy Perspective: right
McCormick® Turkey Gravy

12 ozUPC: 0005210003764
Product Details

Treat your family to better-for-you, bettering-tasting turkey gravy. Made with real ingredients, including stock, vegetables, and McCormick herbs and spices, this ready-to-serve gravy is a flavorful addition to your holiday and everyday meals. Each easy-to-pour bottle contains no artificial flavors, no added MSG, and is gluten-free. Simply microwave or cook the gravy on the stovetop until heated through, and serve over open-faced turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes, and more.

  • Tasty turkey gravy made with real ingredients and McCormick® spices
  • No artificial flavors, no MSG
  • The ONLY gluten-free ready-to-serve gravy
  • Non-breakable packaging with an easy-pour spout
  • Serve over hot turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes and stuffing

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (62 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium280mg11.67%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Turkey Stock, Modified Corn Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Rice Flour, Turkey, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Chicken Stock, Onion, Cooked Vegetable Stock (Celery, Carrot, Onion), Chicken Fat & Spices (Including Thyme, Sage, Black Pepper)

Allergen Info
May contain Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
