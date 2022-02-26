Treat your family to better-for-you, bettering-tasting turkey gravy. Made with real ingredients, including stock, vegetables, and McCormick herbs and spices, this ready-to-serve gravy is a flavorful addition to your holiday and everyday meals. Each easy-to-pour bottle contains no artificial flavors, no added MSG, and is gluten-free. Simply microwave or cook the gravy on the stovetop until heated through, and serve over open-faced turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes, and more.

Tasty turkey gravy made with real ingredients and McCormick® spices

No artificial flavors, no MSG

The ONLY gluten-free ready-to-serve gravy

Non-breakable packaging with an easy-pour spout

Serve over hot turkey sandwiches, mashed potatoes and stuffing