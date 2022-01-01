McCormick® White Chicken Chili Seasoning Mix
Product Details
McCormick White Chicken Chili Seasoning Mix is an expert blend of onion, cumin, garlic and chili peppers. Ready in just 20 minutes, it’s a flavorful, not-too-spicy meal that’s perfect for weeknight dinners. Simply add our signature Southwestern style spices to boneless chicken and canned white beans for a chili your family will love. Make it even heartier by adding a can of corn or tomatoes. Serve with fixings of shredded cheese, chopped avocado, chopped cilantro and sour cream so everyone can top their chicken chili according to their tastes. Our chili mix contains no artificial flavors or added MSG* – because your family deserves the very best.
*Except those naturally occurring glutamates.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), ONION, SPICES (INCLUDING CUMIN,OREGANO,RED PEPPER), CORN STARCH, SALT, YEAST EXTRACT, CHICKEN POWDER, GARLIC, CHICKEN BROTH, NATURAL FLAVOR, CHICKEN FAT, GLUTAMIC ACID & SOY SAUCE (WATER, SOYBEAN, SALT, WHEAT).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
