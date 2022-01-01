Ingredients

ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), ONION, SPICES (INCLUDING CUMIN,OREGANO,RED PEPPER), CORN STARCH, SALT, YEAST EXTRACT, CHICKEN POWDER, GARLIC, CHICKEN BROTH, NATURAL FLAVOR, CHICKEN FAT, GLUTAMIC ACID & SOY SAUCE (WATER, SOYBEAN, SALT, WHEAT).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More