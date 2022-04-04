Menage a Trois Sweet Collection Dolce Sweet Red Wine is brimming with blackberry and raspberry flavors accented by warm notes of vanilla. This sweet red wine blend of Zinfandel, Muscat and Syrah is lively on the palate, lifted by delicate, light carbonation and crisp acidity. Cold fermentation helps maintain the rich, sweet flavors and aromas of grapes sourced from California's best vineyards.

Lively on the palate with decadent blackberry and raspberry flavors accented by warm notes of vanilla

Lightly carbonated red blend wine with crisp acidity, intensity and depth

Menage a Trois Dolce Sweet Red Wine was awarded 90 Points by the Tasting Panel in the April/May 2021 issue

Pair this sweet red wine blend with chocolate desserts and spicy meats

Blend of red wines sourced from California vineyards that offer exceptionally indulgent flavors and body

Cold fermented to maintain the rich, sweet flavors and aromas of this red blend

One 750mL wine bottle of Menage a Trois Sweet Collection Dolce Sweet Red Wine, 9.5% ABV