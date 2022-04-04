Nothing seduces the palate quite like Ménage à Trois Sultry Red Blend. Crafted from grapes ripened in the California sun, this silky-smooth red blend reveals layers of alluring raspberry and rich cherry flavors wrapped in silky, smooth chocolate. Winemakers turned to some of California’s finest vineyards to source a variety of grapes to make their Sultry fantasies come true. The bold, fruit-forward Zinfandel red wine offers generous blackberry and raspberry flavors with hints of spice. Syrah brings plenty of deep, dark blueberry, plum and chocolate notes to the blend. Crisp French Colombard, sweet Muscat and several rich white varietals join the party to make Sultry even more desirable. Winemakers cap and drain the grapes to increase varietal intensity then enhance the blend with natural strawberry, rose and chocolate flavors. And if that wasn’t enough to drive you mad with desire, they’ve also elevated the wine with gentle carbonation for a truly unique experience.When you're craving a sweet encounter, Ménage à Trois Sultry Red Blend quenches your desire.

Ménage à Trois has received over 1,000 awards & medals

One 750mL bottle of Ménage à Trois Sultry Red Blend contains, 9.65% ABV