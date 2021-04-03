Hover to Zoom
Medaglia D'oro Instant Espresso Coffee
2 ozUPC: 0007447100091
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
You’ll be whisked away in no time by this blend of imported espresso coffee. Specially prepared for that traditional espresso flavor, it’s so easy to make — just add boiling water.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (237 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.05g0.06%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.002g
Monounsaturated Fat0.036g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium4.7mg0.2%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.284g
Calcium4.74mg0%
Copper0.005mg0%
Iron0.024mg0%
Magnesium7mg2%
Manganese0.06mg2%
Niacin0.45mg2%
Riboflavin0.18mg15%
Thiamin0.03mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0.035mg0%
Vitamin K0.237mcg0%
Zinc0.047mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coffee
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More