Sluban building bricks are 100% compatible with the leading brands! The ABS Plastic anti-wear material is safe for kids to play with, the colors do not fade and the material is stable. The newest Sluban mini-figures' heads and wrists can be rotated 15 degrees, the waists can be rotated 360 degrees.

Features
  • Medieval, Battle for Relic Castle
  • 877 Piece
Specifications
  • Weight: 3.8 lbs

 