The Charlotte Insulated Lunch Bag Kit is the ideal size for work, school or anywhere you need to bring a healthy lunch or snack. This kit comes with our popular Lunch on the Go container which includes (1) 8 cup container, (2) 1 cup containers and (1) ice pack. Two short handles allow you to quickly pick up and go! Your lunch and belongings will stay secure with a zipper that extends across the entire top of the bag and has a hinged wide frame opening makes packing a breeze. The Charlotte is roomy enough to carry the included lunch on the go container. You'll love the durability and easy maintenance of the 12oz. cotton exterior and easy clean PEVA lining.

Blue & Green.9" W x 6" D x 8" H