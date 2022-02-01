The Westport lunch kit is full of convenient features that ll make it easy to enjoy a fresh and healthy meal anywhere It s made of a 12oz cotton exterior with extra thick insulation Set Includes 1 lunch pod with ice pack 1 1 cup side container and 1 20 oz matching water bottle The lunch pod is perfect for a sandwich or salad and the 1 cup container easily holds a healthy side dish Measurement markings on the side of containers help with portion control while the reusable ice pack can be snapped into the lid of the lunch pod to help provide hours of cool insulation Containers and lids are microwave freezer and top rack Dishwasher safe All components are completely nontoxic food safe Specifications . Color Black. Dimension 14 long x 7 deep x 10 tall. Weight 1 2 lbs