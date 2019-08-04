Toddlers can build an appetite for playtime when they roll out with a ride-on croc that's hungry for blocks! Sit behind the handlebar and scoot out on the back of this friendly crocodile to chomp up any blocks in your path. Or use the included 25 building blocks to build anything you imagine, practicing fine motor skills and creativity as you play!

Hands-on play for early childhood development

Includes 25 building blocks to build anything they imagine

Scoot over blocks to scoop them up

Combine with other Mega Bloks® preschool toys and Build Them Up™

First Builders blocks are perfect for little hands

Seat lid opens for easy storage

Ideal for ages 1 to 3

Crocodile-themed ride-on with handlebar