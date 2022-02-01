Build big railway adventures with all-new Thomas & Friends made just for little hands! Stay on track with the help of your friends as you head out on your travels! Now even the littlest Thomas fans can build the friendliest characters from the Thomas & Friends™ show when they use the big blocks and rolling wheelbases to bring Thomas, Harold, Percy, and your newest friends, James to life! Each sold separately. Characters, themes and details may vary. Ideal for First Builders™, ages 1+. Collect them all and build big adventures on the Island of Sodor!

