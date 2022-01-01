Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Mega Bloks Thomas Global Thomas Building Set
1 ctUPC: 0088796173341
Purchase Options
Product Details
Look who's back from their adventure! Thomas comes decorated with deluxe premium printed travel stickers from the various exotic countries he's visited. This globe trotting Thomas also comes with connecting pieces to make longer and longer train chains! Link up with your friends like Percy, Harold, Stephen, and your newest friend, Nia! Ideal for ages 1 to 5.
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.