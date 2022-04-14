Build your own Halo universe with this 450-piece creative building box. Prepare for battle with 2 micro action figures, special pieces – like wheels, risers, a shield and so many weapon accessories – custom piece shapes and a Halo-themed color palette. The set also comes with 3 building ideas to start your mission. The box even features a resealable flap perfect for storage. This creative construction set is the perfect tool to hone your training, soldier.

Ideal for Probuilders, ages 8 and up

2 highly collectible micro action figures, Spartan Gungnir and Spartan EVA, with authentic detail, 12 points of articulation and numerous interchangeable weapon accessories

450-piece Halo-themed building set with special pieces, unique shapes, builder's multi-tool and brick separator, and a resealable storage box