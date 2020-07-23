Hover to Zoom
Mega Construx™ Halo® Infinite Banshee Breakout Building Set
218 pcUPC: 0088796186607
Product Details
Back the Banished in this armored Banshee. Modeled after its appearance in Halo Infinite, this Banshee features dual missile launchers and a cockpit that opens to reveal place for 1 micro action figure. Or choose to build a skimmer to race over the ground. This construction set also includes 2 micro action figures that can be placed inside your vehicle of choice. Speed towards combat and cover your troops.
- 2-in-1 building toy: Choose to build the Banshee or a skimmer
- 2 highly collectible micro action figures, Spartan Recon and an Elite Ultra, with authentic detail, 12 points of articulation, display stands, and interchangeable weapon accessories
- Halo Infinite inspired Banished Banshee vehicle building set with dual missile launchers, hidden compartment that opens, and clear rod with baseplate for display
- Bricks and pieces combine with all Mega Construx building sets and are compatible with other name brands
- Ideal for Probuilders ages 8 and up, this building set features detailed authenticity to strengthen creative thinking skills