Back the Banished in this armored Banshee. Modeled after its appearance in Halo Infinite, this Banshee features dual missile launchers and a cockpit that opens to reveal place for 1 micro action figure. Or choose to build a skimmer to race over the ground. This construction set also includes 2 micro action figures that can be placed inside your vehicle of choice. Speed towards combat and cover your troops.

2-in-1 building toy: Choose to build the Banshee or a skimmer

2 highly collectible micro action figures, Spartan Recon and an Elite Ultra, with authentic detail, 12 points of articulation, display stands, and interchangeable weapon accessories

Halo Infinite inspired Banished Banshee vehicle building set with dual missile launchers, hidden compartment that opens, and clear rod with baseplate for display

Bricks and pieces combine with all Mega Construx building sets and are compatible with other name brands

Ideal for Probuilders ages 8 and up, this building set features detailed authenticity to strengthen creative thinking skills